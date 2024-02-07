At least 20 killed in two blasts in Balochistan

At least 12 people were killed and 25 injured in a blast outside a political party’s office in Balochistan’s Pishin region on Wednesday, AFP reported. Separately, at least eight people were killed and several injured in a blast that occurred near the JUI-F election office in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah, as per Aaj News.

Blast in Pishin

“The blast took place in the office of the candidate of Nokandi area of Pishin district, Pishin Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Khan told Reuters.

Asfandyar Kakar is an independent candidate contesting for PB-47 with ‘bowl’ as his electoral symbol.

“Twelve people were killed while 25 others were injured,” AFP quoted a police official, asking not to be named, of the attack in Pishin district.

Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz has strongly condemned the Pishin blast.

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the blast in Pishin and expressed regret over the loss of human lives.

He said the perpetrators behind the blast “should be arrested and punished according to law”.

Blast in Qila Saifullah

Police said that 13 people were also injured and were moved to the hospital.As per Aaj News, a large number of workers were present inside the office when the blast occurred.

According to police, several injured were in critical condition.

Pakistan has seen an escalation in incidents of violence in the last few days as it approaches its national elections.

On February 5, at least 10 police personnel were martyred and six injured in a late-night terrorist attack on a police station in Draban region.

“More than 30 terrorists launched an attack from three directions. There was an exchange of fire for over two-and-a-half hours,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur told AFP.

Last week, a blast in Quetta took life of one person on the CPEC road, a national assembly candidate for the elections was shot and killed in the tribal district along Afghan border, and at least four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a blast at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally in Balochistan’s Sibi.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the army reviewed the law and order situation last week, saying that polls would be held at their scheduled time.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, in a press statement after an emergency meeting held earlier this week, said that those who are trying to obstruct the polls by disturbing the peace would be dealt with strictly.

“There should be no confusion or misunderstanding as the General Elections 2024 will be held on time,” the CEC made it clear.