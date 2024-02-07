AIRLINK 59.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.72%)
Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2024 11:04am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 279.22, an increase of Re0.20 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee remained largely stable to settle at 279.42 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said a more stable political environment in Pakistan is likely to be an important precondition to repairing the government’s creditworthiness.

The ratings agency in a note on Pakistan stated that together with new policy moves to improve investor confidence and bring down inflation, this could lift fiscal and external metrics sufficiently for the sovereign ratings to move to the “B” rating category.

It further stated that if the coming elections yield a government that has popular support and able to work with key institutions in the country, it will have a better chance of securing external financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Pakistani general elections are scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.

Globally, the US dollar remained under pressure on Wednesday after retreating from a nearly three-month high against the euro in the previous session with a decline in US bond yields adding to the drag.

Analysts pointed to technical factors for the dollar’s pullback, following a two-day rally of as much as 1.4% against the euro after unexpectedly strong US jobs data and more hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell scuppered bets for an early interest rate cut.

US Treasury yields also turned down from highs overnight on solid demand at a sale of new three-year notes, removing some support for the dollar.

The dollar was little changed at $1.0755 per euro in early Asia trade on Wednesday, after retreating 0.1% on Tuesday, when it had earlier touched the strongest level since Nov. 14 at $1.0722.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers, including the euro - was flat at 104.14, following Tuesday’s 0.29% slide. It had reached its highest since Nov. 14 at 104.60 on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher for a third straight day on Wednesday after industry data showed US oil stocks grew less than expected and the US sharply cut its forecast for the country’s oil output growth, easing concerns about potential oversupply.

Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.75 a barrel as of 0417 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.51.

This is an intra-day update

