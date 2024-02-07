AIRLINK 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.33%)
DGKC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.46%)
HUBC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.07%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.73%)
KOSM 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 38.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
OGDC 150.89 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-3.28%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.03%)
PIAA 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.52%)
PPL 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.71%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.33%)
PTC 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 52.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.38%)
SNGP 69.70 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.47%)
SSGC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
TPLP 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.43%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
BR100 6,606 Increased By 45.5 (0.69%)
BR30 23,514 Increased By 183.8 (0.79%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Oil rises on lower-than-expected rise in US crude stockpiles

Reuters Published February 7, 2024 Updated February 7, 2024 02:49pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose for a third day on Wednesday after US crude inventories grew less than expected and a cut in the forecast for output growth in the US, the world’s biggest producer, eased concerns about potential oversupply.

Brent crude futures were up 26 cents to $78.85 a barrel as of 0914 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 27 cents to $73.58.

American Petroleum Institute figures showed US crude stocks rose 670,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 2, well below a 1.9 million barrel build forecast from analysts polled by Reuters.

US government weekly data on oil inventories will be released later on Wednesday.

For 2024, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday cut its outlook for domestic oil output growth by 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 170,000 bpd, sharply lower than last year’s 1.02 million bpd output increase.

The EIA also forecast US production would not exceed the December 2023 record of more than 13.3 million bpd until February 2025.

The outlook strengthened the case that the oil market will be balanced in 2024, analysts at Haitong Futures said in a note, adding that they expect oil prices to remain in a $10 range around current levels.

Meanwhile, US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators prepared a diplomatic push to bridge differences between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire plan for Gaza after the Palestinian group responded to a proposal for an extended pause in fighting and hostage releases.

Traders have been following the situation in the Middle East, especially attacks on shipping by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the crucial Red Sea that have disrupted traffic through the Suez Canal, the fastest sea route between Asia and Europe and one that carries nearly 12% of global trade.

Oil gains as Gaza ceasefire talks in focus

“Given the heightened geopolitical risk, the rangebound trading and lack of a risk premium may surprise some,” ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said in a note. “It’s important to remember that while we are seeing disruptions to trade flows as a result of Red Sea developments, oil production remains unchanged as a result.”

In the longer term, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that India is expected to be the largest driver of global oil demand growth between 2023 and 2030, narrowly taking the lead from top importer China.

That comes as struggling large economies, including China’s, dent confidence in the global oil demand outlook.

In Germany, industrial production fell more than expected in December, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday, highlighting weakness in the backbone of Europe’s largest economy.

