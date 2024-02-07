AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-07

PTI says a reign of terror unlashed against it

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday alleged that the people at the helm of affairs have unleashed a reign of terror to dismantle the party.

Speaking at a presser, the PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan said that the people of the country would take revenge for every injustice done to them during the last 22 months through their vote on February 8.

He said that PTI leadership and its workers were subjected to the worst ‘state terrorism’ after the regime change conspiracy.

He said that as soon as a ‘clique of the thieves’ was imposed on the nation through regime change conspiracy, it ended a whooping Rs1,100 billion of their corruption cases instantly.

He claimed that the PDM government brought the fast-growing economy to the brink of bankruptcy, plummeting the growth rate from over six per cent to zero, swelling inflation to the worst-ever rate of 48 per cent in just one and half year of its tenure.

He said that thousands of false, fabricated, and politically motivated cases like sedition and terrorism were registered against leadership, adding party leaders were forced to quit the party or change their loyalties by holding forcible press conferences to create a king’s party.

Raoof Hasan reiterated that a powerful and independent judicial commission should be constituted to bring the truth before the nation in this regard because around 10,000 PTI workers including central party leaders had been languishing in jails in false and frivolous cases hitherto.

He claimed that Imran Khan was ‘unlawfully’ sentenced in cypher, Toshakhana, and Iddat cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Musaddiq Abbasi, a former NAB director general regretted that it was first time in the last 75 years that a case of wrong assessment of the value of gifts was made despite the fact that the assessor was also a matric pass person, who were greatly confused when he was cross-examined in the court because there was no truth in the case.

Ahmed Owais, a former advocate general Punjab, claimed that the PTI chairman’s conviction in Iddat case was violative to Shariah, as no such law existed in the country, adding that the complainant was ex-husband of Bushra Bibi who only filed a case after five years when he was detained in corruption charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections PTI Imran Khan polls Raoof Hasan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

PTI says a reign of terror unlashed against it

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

CCoE approves amendments to refineries policy

Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Electioneering ends

ECP to announce results on 9th

648,000 security personnel deployed

PM tells COG delegation: Conducive environment created

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories