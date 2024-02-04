AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Afghanistan trail Sri Lanka by 206 runs in one-off Test

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2024 01:07pm
COLOMBO: Afghanistan trailed hosts Sri Lanka by 206 runs on Sunday, reaching 35 for no loss in their second innings by lunch on the third day of their one-off Test in Colombo.

Sri Lanka collapsed from 427 for six to 439 all out, with one of their batsmen forced off the field after being hit on the helmet.

The hosts added only 29 runs to their overnight total before being bowled out, with seamer Naveed Zadran taking four wickets in the innings for Afghanistan.

It was a sharp bouncer from Naveed that had hit Chamika Gunasekara on the helmet, with the ball speeding away to the boundary.

A concussion test was conducted on the tail-ender and he was cleared to continue – but that proved to be temporary.

Three overs later, Gunasekara complained to the umpire about concussion and, after being examined by the physiotherapist, he was retired.

Gunasekara did not resume his innings and was subsequently substituted by Kasun Rajitha.

Naveed took two key wickets in his morning spell, crucially removing overnight batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sri Lanka’s last recognised batter.

India lead by 273 v England despite flurry of wickets

The wicketkeeper slashed hard at a delivery and was caught by Rahmat Shah at gully. His 27 contained four boundaries and a six.

Debutant Naveed claimed a fourth wicket when he bowled Prabath Jayasuriya for two.

Fellow quick Nijat Masood cleaned up last man Asitha Fernando for a first-ball duck as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 439.

A record 232-run partnership between Dinesh Chandimal (107) and Angelo Mathews (141) held Sri Lanka’s innings together.

It is the highest-ever partnership at the ground for the fourth wicket, improving on the 230-run stand between Arjuna Ranatunga and Asanka Gurusinha in 1992 against Australia.

Earlier, Afghanistan were bowled out for 198 runs in their first innings, after being put in to bat.

