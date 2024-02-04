AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Afghanistan fight back with record partnership in Sri Lanka Test

AFP Published February 4, 2024 Updated February 4, 2024 03:59pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: A record first-wicket partnership helped Afghanistan fight back Sunday against hosts Sri Lanka in their one-off Test, as they reached 97 for no loss at tea on day three in Colombo.

Afghanistan started their second innings trailing Sri Lanka by 241 runs, but openers Ibrahim Zadran and Noor Ali Zadran reduced the deficit to 144 runs by tea.

Their 97-run unbroken stand for the first wicket is a record for Afghanistan, improving vastly on the 53-run partnership between Ibrahim himself and Javed Ahmadi against the West Indies in 2019.

Ibrahim – who had been dismissed for a second-ball duck in the first innings – produced a solid effort to reach his fourth half-century in Test cricket. He achieved it elegantly, driving Kasun Rajitha for four.

Providing good support was Noor Ali, the 35-year-old debutant reaching 42 not out at tea.

Sri Lanka burned two reviews during the Afghan innings, as the tourists batted through the afternoon session without losing a wicket.

A caught-behind appeal against Noor Ali off the bowling of Asitha Fernando had been turned down, but Sri Lanka opted to review – but the ball only touched the arm guard.

India lead by 273 v England despite flurry of wickets

They reviewed again in a bid to dismiss Noor Ali, when wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama appealed for a leg-side catch, but again there was no bat involved.

Sri Lanka’s fielders missed some opportunities too.

Ibrahim was on 29 when he flashed hard at Vishwa Fernando, but the ball just missed Dhananjaya de Silva at slip.

Prabath Jayasuriya then failed to hold on to a difficult return catch with Ibrahim on 39.

While attempting to catch the ball, Jayasuriya ended up hurting his spinning finger and had to retire to the dressing room. He had bowled unchanged for 14 overs.

Rajitha was drafted into the side after debutant fast bowler Chamika Gunasekara was hit on the helmet.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 439 after resuming with their overnight score of 410 for six.

