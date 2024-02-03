India’s Jaiswal hits double ton in second England Test

VISAKHAPATNAM: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal turned an overnight 179 into the first double century of his Test career on day two of the second match against England on Saturday.

The left-hander smashed debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six and four to get past 200 in the opening session in Visakhapatnam.

He removed his helmet, jumped with joy and blew kisses to a weekend crowd that rose for a standing ovation to applaud his marathon knock.

Jaiswal, 22, has led India’s innings after the hosts elected to bat and on Friday the youngster surpassed his previous Test best of 171, made on debut in the West Indies last year.

He is playing his sixth match and 11th innings with an average of over 51.