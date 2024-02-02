AIRLINK 59.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.83%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DFML 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 72.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.62%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.94%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.92%)
OGDC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.5%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.22%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
PPL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.25%)
PRL 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
PTC 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.54%)
SEARL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.41%)
SNGP 65.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.47%)
TRG 71.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.44%)
UNITY 20.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.78%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,453 Increased By 60.4 (0.94%)
BR30 22,746 Increased By 233 (1.04%)
KSE100 63,024 Increased By 630.7 (1.01%)
KSE30 21,330 Increased By 180.1 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ton-up Jaiswal takes India to 225-3 in 2nd England Test

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2024 03:17pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an attacking century to steer India to 225-3 at tea Friday after England’s early strikes including Shoaib Bashir’s debut wicket in the second Test.

The left-handed Jaiswal, on 125, and debutant Rajat Patidar, on 25, were at the crease after India, who trail the five-Test series 1-0, elected to bat in Visakhapatnam.

Bashir, a 20-year-old off-spinner, got skipper Rohit Sharma as his first Test wicket and pace bowler James Anderson made it two down before Jaiswal hit back on day one.

Jaiswal took on the England spinners on a good batting pitch to smash left-arm spinner Tom Hartley for three successive boundaries and set the pace.

He reached his second Test ton with a six off Hartley as he removed his helmet, raised his arms and blew a kiss to the cheering crowd.

It was India’s first century in the series. England’s Ollie Pope hit 196 in the opening Test.

Hartley, who returned figures of 7-62 in England’s 28-run win in Hyderabad, got Shreyas Iyer out for 27 – against the run of play and the only wicket in the session.

But Jaiswal stood firm to make the bowlers toil on a hot afternoon.

Earlier, Jaiswal and Rohit started cautiously to drive the hosts to 40-0 in the first hour of play before Bashir broke through in the second over after the drinks break.

He got Rohit caught out for 14 at leg-slip on a delivery that turned sharply into the right-hander.

Bashir was a late arrival in India after a visa delay – the latest cricketer of Pakistani descent to have such troubles in India – and missed the series opener.

INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Ton-up Jaiswal takes India to 225-3 in 2nd England Test

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 33% to $13.2bn in 7MFY24

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 600 points

Justice Shahid Jamil resigns as LHC judge

Eggplants, bottles, beds: Pakistan politicians reclaim election symbols

Sale of total petroleum products dip 4% YoY

Oil set for weekly loss despite gain on OPEC+ output decision

Hike in 146 drug prices allowed

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Read more stories