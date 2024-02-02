AIRLINK 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.4%)
South Korean shares set for best week in over six months as automakers rally

  • KOSPI rose 35.50 points, or 1.40%, to 2,577.96
Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2024 10:31am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday led by automakers, and were set to post their biggest weekly rise since mid-July.

The benchmark KOSPI rose 35.50 points, or 1.40%, to 2,577.96 by 0112 GMT. For the week, it has risen 4%.

Shares of automakers rallied this week, along with financial stocks and others considered undervalued, on growing optimism around the government’s plans to boost stock prices.

Hyundai Motor gained 4.81% and sister automaker Kia Corp added 4.70%. For the week, they were up 16% and 17%, respectively, their biggest since early 2021.

Meanwhile, data showed South Korea consumer inflation slowed to a six-month low in January, followed by policymakers’ warnings of an uptick.

South Korean shares climb to two-week high on foreign buying

Most other index heavyweights also gained, including chipmakers, battery makers, biopharmaceutical manufacturers and online platform companies.

Of the total 934 traded issues, 608 shares advanced, while 284 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 531.3 billion won ($400.47 million) on the main board.

They have bought 2.2 trillion won, a three-week high, so far this week.

The won was quoted at 1,327.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35% higher than its previous close at 1,331.8.

For the week, the won was up 0.7%, its biggest gain since the last week of 2023.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.13 point to 105.06.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 3.232%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.8 basis points to 3.281%.

