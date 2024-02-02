AIRLINK 57.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.17%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 72.01 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.14%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.82%)
OGDC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.31%)
PAEL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
PIAA 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.01%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 113.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.24%)
PRL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
PTC 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
SEARL 50.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.52%)
SNGP 65.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.64%)
TRG 71.12 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.18%)
UNITY 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,411 Increased By 18.4 (0.29%)
BR30 22,553 Increased By 39.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 62,705 Increased By 311.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 21,189 Increased By 39.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei rises on Wall Street strength, corporate outlook

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2024 09:54am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight, while local investors scooped up stocks with robust outlook and better shareholder rewards.

The Nikkei had risen 1% to 36,370.68 by the midday break, adding 1.73% so far in the week.

The broader Topix climbed 0.58% to 2,548.72 and was on course to gain 2% for the week.

“The market fell more than expected in the previous session, so today’s gain was a rebound from that,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

Japan’s Nikkei set for best January since 1998 despite chip drag

“Investors have already confirmed a positive trend in Japanese companies’ outlook. What prompted them to buy stocks is better shareholder returns.”

All three major U.S. stock indexes rose sharply overnight with the tech-heavy Nasdaq advancing the most, as investors looked to a spate of high-profile earnings.

Nasdaq futures extended gains in Asian trade and were last up 1%.

Nippon Television Holdings surged 22% after the broadcasting company said it would pay dividends to foreign shareholders who were not listed in the shareholder registry.

Peer TV Asahi Holdings surged 17% and Fuji Media Holdings jumped 12%.

Aozora Bank tumbled for a second session, falling 15% to hit a three-year low. The Tokyo-based lender this week flagged its first annual net loss in 15 years as it took massive loan-loss provisions for U.S. commercial property.

Konica Minolta surged nearly 10% after the maker of office equipment narrowed its net loss for the nine months through December.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.45% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei.

Of more than 1,600 shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 58% shares rose, 37% fell and 3% were flat.

Nikkei 225 index Japan's Nikkei share Tokyo’s Nikkei

Nikkei rises on Wall Street strength, corporate outlook

