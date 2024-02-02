AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
DGKC 72.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.34%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
GGL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.67%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.94%)
KOSM 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.87%)
OGDC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (5.68%)
PIAA 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.32%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PPL 114.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.64%)
SEARL 50.79 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.19%)
SNGP 65.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.44%)
UNITY 20.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.53%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,453 Increased By 60.4 (0.94%)
BR30 22,746 Increased By 233 (1.04%)
KSE100 63,024 Increased By 630.7 (1.01%)
KSE30 21,330 Increased By 180.1 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set for weekly loss despite gain on OPEC+ output decision

Reuters Published February 2, 2024 Updated February 2, 2024 03:51pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday after the OPEC+ group’s decision to keep its production policy unchanged, but benchmarks remained on track for weekly losses on China demand growth fears.

Brent crude futures were up 50 cents, or 0.6%, at $79.20 a barrel by 1001 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 47 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.20.

The Brent benchmark had approached $85 a barrel in Monday trading.

Two OPEC+ sources said on Thursday that the group has kept its output policy unchanged and will decide in March whether to extend the voluntary oil production cuts in place for the first quarter.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, has output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in place for the first quarter, as announced in November.

Oil buoyed by US signals on interest rate cuts

“What has been already been made clear last year is that the reversal of those cuts will be gradual,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo, adding that the bank expects an extension into the second quarter.

Also supporting oil prices was the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25-5.50% range and comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, saying interest rates had peaked and would move lower in the coming months.

Lower interest rates would reduce consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and oil demand.

However, oil prices were still heading for weekly losses of about 5% after unsubstantiated reports of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas capped gains and caused the contracts to settle more than 2% lower on Thursday.

Concern over China’s economic recovery continued to linger, with the International Monetary Fund on Friday forecasting that the country’s economic growth would slow to 4.6% in 2024 and decline further in the medium to about 3.5% in 2028.

Meanwhile, concern over shipping dragged on after a military spokesperson for the Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Thursday that attacks on shipping will persist until Israel’s “siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted”.

Crude Oil Oil prices Oil oil output

Oil set for weekly loss despite gain on OPEC+ output decision

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 33% to $13.2bn in 7MFY24

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 600 points

Justice Shahid Jamil resigns as LHC judge

Eggplants, bottles, beds: Pakistan politicians reclaim election symbols

Sale of total petroleum products dip 4% YoY

Hike in 146 drug prices allowed

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Read more stories