Pakistani fashion to decamp for Dubai ahead of festive season

It’s that time of the year when Pakistani fashion, in anticipation of the upcoming festivities of Ramazan and Eid, begin to set up shop in Dubai.

Collectives and solo exhibits featuring Pakistani fashion have become a regular occurrence across the Gulf as the region looks to provide brands with a wider platform and access to a diverse diaspora of customers.

Dubai also provides the platform for Indian customers to shop for Pakistani fashion, where travel may be restrictive, and vice versa.

Among the many exhibits that will be taking place over the course of the next few week, here are a few that caught attention.

Sania Maskatiya: February 3

This popular brand will be unveiling its latest ‘Ramadan Festive’ collection over the weekend. It will also be taking orders on its couture pieces.

For those not able to cross the Arabian Sea, it will also be unveiling the collection simultaneously online and at the flagship in Karachi.

The brand will be setting up an exhibit in collaboration with a jewelry brand, Diamantina.

Location: Vida, Emirates Hills, 11am - 7 pm (Dubai time)

Nida Azwer: February 3

This brand will be holding its solo exhibit, ‘Dubai Festive Pop-Up’, this weekend. Expect traditional silhouettes including fusion-wear, all aimed at the upcoming season, including its new Ramazan collection.

Location: The Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills, 11am - 8pm (Dubai time)

Afra: February 3

This collective will be hosting a ‘Ramadan Coterie’ featuring fashion, accessories and jewelry from both sides of the border.

This collective features both up-and-coming as well as established designers, leaving one with much to discover.

Location: The Dubai EDITION, 10am - 7pm (Dubai time)

SoPritti: February 10

This collective will be hosting its ‘Spring Festive’ exhibit featuring mainly up-and-coming designers from both India and Pakistan, offering both clothing and accessories.

Expect designers such as Amna Chaudhry and Rizwan Beyg alongside SWGT and The Story Brand from Mumbai.

Location: Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai, 10:30am - 7:30pm (Dubai time)

The Vibe: February 10

Featuring designers from both Pakistan and India, this exhibit will feature Zaheer Abbas and Maheen Khan’s Gulabo, alongside Insom and Yogita Kadam.

Location: Anantara Downtown Hotel, 10am - 8pm (Dubai time)

Misha Lakhani: February 25

Photo: Instagram @mishalakhani

Misha Lakhani will be exhibiting her festive ready-to-wear collection as well as Haute Couture.

Location: Four Seasons Jumeirah, 10am - 7pm (Dubai time)

Curated by Zahraa: March 8

A relatively newer enterprise, this collective will bring together a wide variety of Indian and Pakistani designers, accessories and jewelry.

Expect Pakistani heavyweights such as Shamaeel alongside Elisha Wadhwani and Tryyst.

Location: The Pavilion, Emirates Hills Golf Club, 10am - 7pm (Dubai time)