Europe stocks fall as Fed knocks March rate cut hope

PARIS: European stock markets fell at the open on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve doused hopes that it would cut interest rates as early as March.

London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent to 7,625.37 points in early deals, with the Bank of England set to announce its own interest rate decision later on Thursday.

The Paris CAC 40 fell 0.8 percent to 7,594.08 points while the Frankfurt DAX shed 0.4 percent to 16,843.66.

European stock markets diverge at open

The Fed on Wednesday kept its benchmark rate at its highest level in 23 years, with chairman Jerome Powell warning that the central bank was unlikely to cut borrowing costs at its next meeting in March.

Central banks have raised their rates in efforts to combat inflation, which has cooled but remains well above their two-percent targets in the United States, eurozone and the UK.