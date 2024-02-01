AIRLINK 56.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
BOP 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
DFML 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
DGKC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.05%)
FCCL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFBL 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.89%)
FFL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
HUBC 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.39%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
OGDC 137.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
PIAA 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.57%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-2.8%)
PRL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.5%)
PTC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
SEARL 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.08%)
SNGP 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
TRG 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.35%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,317 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 22,071 Decreased By -129.5 (-0.58%)
KSE100 61,812 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 20,897 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 1, 2024 Updated February 1, 2024 11:34am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 279.25, an increase of Re0.25 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday also, the rupee had registered a marginal increase to settle at 279.5 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, the interim government on Wednesday approved a substantial raise in ex-depot price of petrol, ie, by Rs13.55 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.75 per litre for the fortnight starting February 1, 2024 ahead of general elections on February 8.

Globally, the US dollar hovered close to the highest level in seven weeks against the euro on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the idea of a first US interest rate cut as soon as March.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers including the euro and yen, slipped 0.07% to 103.54 in early Asian trading, giving back a little of Wednesday’s 0.19% advance.

It remains close to the recent high of 103.82 touched on Monday of this week and Tuesday of last week, and previously not seen since Dec. 13.

The dollar has been buoyed by US economic data suggesting the Fed can wait longer before cutting interest rates. Powell gave the currency another push overnight by calling a cut in March “not the base case.”

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed on Thursday, supported by signals from the US Federal Reserve on a possible start to rate cuts and as China unveiled new support measures for its embattled property market.

Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.98 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $76.29 at 0405 GMT, after falling by more than $2 a barrel in the previous session.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Dollar's rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate FX interbank market

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

Oil nudges higher on Fed rate cut expectations

India’s Modi likely to lay out modest economic manifesto in pre-election budget

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Read more stories