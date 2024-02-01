Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 279.25, an increase of Re0.25 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday also, the rupee had registered a marginal increase to settle at 279.5 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, the interim government on Wednesday approved a substantial raise in ex-depot price of petrol, ie, by Rs13.55 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.75 per litre for the fortnight starting February 1, 2024 ahead of general elections on February 8.

Globally, the US dollar hovered close to the highest level in seven weeks against the euro on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the idea of a first US interest rate cut as soon as March.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers including the euro and yen, slipped 0.07% to 103.54 in early Asian trading, giving back a little of Wednesday’s 0.19% advance.

It remains close to the recent high of 103.82 touched on Monday of this week and Tuesday of last week, and previously not seen since Dec. 13.

The dollar has been buoyed by US economic data suggesting the Fed can wait longer before cutting interest rates. Powell gave the currency another push overnight by calling a cut in March “not the base case.”

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed on Thursday, supported by signals from the US Federal Reserve on a possible start to rate cuts and as China unveiled new support measures for its embattled property market.

Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.98 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $76.29 at 0405 GMT, after falling by more than $2 a barrel in the previous session.

