AIRLINK 56.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (8.35%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.1%)
DGKC 71.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.98%)
FFL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.56%)
GGL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HBL 111.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.16%)
KOSM 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.43%)
MLCF 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 135.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.32%)
PIAA 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
PPL 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.18%)
SNGP 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
SSGC 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.52%)
TPLP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 69.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
UNITY 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34 (0.54%)
BR30 22,181 Increased By 82.9 (0.37%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Financials lift European shares higher; Novo Nordisk hits record high

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 01:45pm

European shares opened marginally higher on Wednesday, rising for the sixth straight session on a boost from financial stocks, while investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% as of 0822 GMT.

Financial services rose 0.5%, lifted by a 1.7% gain in Spanish lender Santander, which posted a record-high profit for the last quarter of 2023, beating forecasts.

Investor attention was centred on the Fed’s interest rate verdict, due at 1900 GMT, for clues regarding the timing of interest rate cuts in the world’s largest economy.

European shares touch fresh two-year highs

Upbeat earnings reports from Europe Inc and increasing bets around an interest rate cut from the European Central Bank drove the index to two-year highs earlier this week, and on course to clock its third straight month of gains.

Among major movers, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk gained 1.7%, hitting an all-time high after Europe’s most valuable company forecast another year of double-digit record sales and operating profit growth due to its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy.

H&M, however, slumped 8.9% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after the Swedish fashion retailer posted a fall in Q4 margin, while its CEO decided to step down.

