Jan 31, 2024
Markets

Inter-bank market: rupee stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2024 10:38am

The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 279.55 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had registered a marginal increase to settle at 279.55 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, the caretaker federal cabinet approved reorganisation and digitisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) after the recommendations of the inter-ministerial committee headed by the finance minister were presented.

The cabinet meeting presided over by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday decided to approve the reorganisation and digitisation of the FBR on the recommendation of the Revenue Division.

In light of these reforms, the Federal Tax Policy Board will be formed in the Revenue Division, which will be responsible for the formulation of tax policy in the country, determination of revenue targets and cooperation between stakeholders. The Federal Policy Board will be headed by the federal finance minister.

As a result of the restructuring, Customs and Inland Revenue will be headed, separately, by Director Generals of the respective cadre.

Internationally, the US dollar headed for its biggest monthly gain since September and the yen for its sharpest drop in nearly a year on Wednesday, as traders waited on a US rates decision to round out January.

The dollar has gained 2% against a basket of major currencies this month as markets dialed back expectations on the speed and scale of rate cuts in the face of strong US economic data and pushback from central bankers.

The dollar index last sat at 103.36.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Wednesday as lacklustre economic data in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, weighed on demand sentiment, but prices were set for their first monthly gain since September as broadening Middle East conflicts raised supply concerns.

Brent crude futures for March, which expires today, fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.60 a barrel by 0441 GMT.

The more actively-traded April contract fell 26 cents to $82.24.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.59 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

