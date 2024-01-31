Iran warns of swift response to any type of attack

AIRLINK 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 71.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
HBL 111.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
MLCF 38.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.95%)
OGDC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.12%)
PAEL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
PIAA 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.69%)
PRL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
PTC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
SEARL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SNGP 65.88 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.14%)
SSGC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
TPLP 11.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.65%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,343 Increased By 33.2 (0.53%)
BR30 22,174 Increased By 75.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 62,040 Increased By 198.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 20,982 Increased By 108.4 (0.52%)
DUBAI: Iran’s envoy to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani warned that Tehran would swiftly respond to any attack on its territory, its interests or nationals outside its borders, state media reported on Wednesday.

The comment from Amir Saeid Iravani comes a day after United States President Joe Biden announced he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed US service members in Jordan, without elaborating.

