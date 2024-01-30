AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.92%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.41%)
DGKC 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.26%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.06%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.67%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 111.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUBC 114.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.23%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.9%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.98%)
MLCF 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
OGDC 131.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-3.99%)
PAEL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.86%)
PIAA 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.16%)
SEARL 46.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-4.21%)
SNGP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.26%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.04%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.04%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.78%)
UNITY 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.55%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 6,287 Decreased By -133.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 21,909 Decreased By -579.6 (-2.58%)
KSE100 61,808 Decreased By -965.4 (-1.54%)
KSE30 20,844 Decreased By -301.4 (-1.43%)
KSE-100 decreases over 700 points amid political volatility

  • Volatility on political front, status quo in monetary policy keep investors on the backfoot
BR Web Desk Published January 30, 2024 Updated January 30, 2024 01:08pm

Volatility on the political front dented sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 700 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 1:05pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,028.96 level a decrease of 744.76 points or 1.19%.

Selling pressure was more profound in index-heavy oil and gas sectors with others also feeling the heat of uncertainty.

The fall follows that of Monday when heavy selling pressure was witnessed at the PSX as the benchmark index lost over 1,000 points to settle at 62,773.72, ahead of the monetary policy announcement in which the SBP kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%.

The development comes as political volatility rose after the trial court on Tuesday sentenced Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years imprisonment in the cypher case.

Globally, Asian shares fell on Tuesday, hurt by the court-ordered liquidation of property giant China Evergrande while rising geopolitical tensions propped up oil prices and kept a lid on risk appetite ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting US Treasury yields remained under pressure in Asian hours, keeping a lid on dollar movement, after the Treasury Department said it would need to borrow less than its previous estimates.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.32% and is down over 3% in January, on course to snap a two-month winning streak.

This is an intra-day update

