AIRLINK 61.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.34%)
BOP 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
DFML 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
DGKC 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.75%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
FFL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
GGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HBL 112.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 114.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 135.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.91%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIAA 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PPL 114.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.24%)
PRL 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
SEARL 49.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
SNGP 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.5%)
SSGC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
TRG 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.23%)
UNITY 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,426 Increased By 6.1 (0.09%)
BR30 22,549 Increased By 60.5 (0.27%)
KSE100 62,776 Increased By 2.4 (0%)
KSE30 21,187 Increased By 41.6 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2024 10:49am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 279.42, an increase of Re0.22, in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had registered a marginal loss to settle at 279.64 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP on Monday maintained status quo and kept the key policy rate at 22%.

“The committee noted that the external account (position) has become better,” said SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad as he began the press conference.

Ahmad said despite payments of $6.2 billion, foreign exchange reserves have improved.

Globally, the US dollar held narrow ranges against its major peers on Tuesday, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision for clues on when the US central bank might cut rates.

In the meantime, jobs opening data from the US Department of Labor Statistics due later in the day will act as a preview to the closely watched payroll report to be released on Friday.

The dollar was steady in the Asian morning, with market participants moving cautiously ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting that kicks off on Tuesday.

While the Fed is expected to hold interest rates, the focus on the tone that Fed Chair Jerome Powell strikes at the press conference on Wednesday and any hints of rate cuts soon.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, bounced back in early trade on Tuesday, following a more than 1% drop in the previous session, as escalating geopolitical tensions in the major producing region the Middle East fuelled supply concerns.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.21%, to $82.57 a barrel by 0401 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 17 cents, or 0.22%, at $76.95 a barrel.

Both the contracts fell over $1 on Monday as a deepening real estate crisis fuelled worries about demand from China, the world’s biggest crude consumer, after a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of property giant China Evergrande Group.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Exchange rate currency rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate interbank market rate FX interbank market

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

FBR restructuring: Cabinet will again take up issue today

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Oil prices rise as Middle East concerns fuel supply fears

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Development budget: NEC approves suggestions of SIFC apex body

Pending requests: AGL urges Nepra to issue revised FCC

RD on export of precious stones: SIFC panel asks FBR to share taxation procedures

Read more stories