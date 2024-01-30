Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 279.42, an increase of Re0.22, in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had registered a marginal loss to settle at 279.64 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP on Monday maintained status quo and kept the key policy rate at 22%.

“The committee noted that the external account (position) has become better,” said SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad as he began the press conference.

Ahmad said despite payments of $6.2 billion, foreign exchange reserves have improved.

Globally, the US dollar held narrow ranges against its major peers on Tuesday, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision for clues on when the US central bank might cut rates.

In the meantime, jobs opening data from the US Department of Labor Statistics due later in the day will act as a preview to the closely watched payroll report to be released on Friday.

The dollar was steady in the Asian morning, with market participants moving cautiously ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting that kicks off on Tuesday.

While the Fed is expected to hold interest rates, the focus on the tone that Fed Chair Jerome Powell strikes at the press conference on Wednesday and any hints of rate cuts soon.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, bounced back in early trade on Tuesday, following a more than 1% drop in the previous session, as escalating geopolitical tensions in the major producing region the Middle East fuelled supply concerns.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.21%, to $82.57 a barrel by 0401 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 17 cents, or 0.22%, at $76.95 a barrel.

Both the contracts fell over $1 on Monday as a deepening real estate crisis fuelled worries about demand from China, the world’s biggest crude consumer, after a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of property giant China Evergrande Group.

