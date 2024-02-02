In focus: Maryam Nawaz has evolved, but future is a different deal

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, serves as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) chief organiser, and will contest elections from various constituencies, including NA-119, NA-120, and several seats in the Punjab Assembly such as PP-159, PP-160, PP-165, and PP-80.

While still relatively new to electoral politics, Maryam has become a prominent figure within PML-N, championing the party’s stance in the wake of her father’s removal from power.

Commencing her political journey in the early 2010s, Maryam has risen as a vocal advocate for her father and the party. Her speeches have largely been targeted at incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, and little is known of her economic and social policy.

Her political trajectory has seen its share of challenges. In August 2019, during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), she encountered legal issues and was detained on charges of money laundering.

Despite the legal obstacles, she managed to secure bail in November 2019, invoking fundamental rights and humanitarian grounds. This period of legal scrutiny added a layer of complexity to Maryam Nawaz’s political narrative, offering insights into the intricate dynamics of Pakistani politics and the legal landscape surrounding key political figures.

Maryam’s continued commitment to the PML-N’s agenda have solidified her position as a key player in Pakistani politics. As she vies for multiple seats in the upcoming elections, her ability to navigate both political and legal terrain will likely play a crucial role in shaping the future trajectory of the PML-N and her own political career.