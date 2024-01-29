AIRLINK 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
South Korean stocks climb 1% as China launches more policy support

  • KOSPI was up 26.77 points, or 1.08%, at 2,505.33
Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 10:57am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares climbed 1% on Monday after regulators in China, one of the country’s biggest trading partner, decided to roll out new steps to support Beijing’s slumping equity market. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 26.77 points, or 1.08%, at 2,505.33 by 0206 GMT.

China’s securities regulator said on Sunday that it will fully suspend the lending of restricted shares effective from Monday, in policymakers’ latest attempt to stabilise the country’s stock markets following recent sharp falls.

North Korea tested its new strategic cruise missiles for the second time in a week on Sunday, calling it a newly developed submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM), accelerating its navy’s nuclear armament, state media reported on Monday.

Among index heavyweights, South Korean chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.36%, peer SK Hynix gained 0.15%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.92%.

Hyundai Motor added 2.5% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 3.8%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were listless.

Of the total 935 traded issues, 530 shares advanced, while 338 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 79.1 billion won on the main board on Monday.

The won was quoted at 1,336.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01% lower than its previous close at 1,336.3.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,336.8 per dollar, down 0.0% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,334.1.

The won has lost 3.6% against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 point to 104.83.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 4.5 basis points to 3.307%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 4.6 basis points to 3.430%.

