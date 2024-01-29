AIRLINK 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
CNERGY 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.34%)
DFML 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.89%)
FCCL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.1%)
FFBL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.71%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
HBL 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.4%)
HUBC 113.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.89%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.98%)
KOSM 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.78%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 138.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.45%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.77%)
PIAA 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.77%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PPL 114.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.84%)
PRL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-3.17%)
SNGP 68.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.76%)
SSGC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.35%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
TRG 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.49%)
UNITY 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,434 Decreased By -115.5 (-1.76%)
BR30 22,627 Decreased By -513.3 (-2.22%)
KSE100 62,900 Decreased By -912.8 (-1.43%)
KSE30 21,184 Decreased By -349.9 (-1.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses 1.3%

  • Uncertainty over circular debt settlement and policy rate driving negative sentiment, say experts
BR Web Desk Published January 29, 2024 Updated January 29, 2024 03:00pm

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index was down over 800 points during trading on Monday.

At 3:00pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,969.62 level, a decrease of 843.44 points or 1.32%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed among index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery.

Index-heavy OGDC and PPL traded in the red amid confusion over the settlement of energy sector circular debt issue.

During the previous week, the bourse managed to close on a positive note as the benchmark KSE-100 index increased by 530.83 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 63,813.06.

Experts said uncertainty over the settlement of the circular debt is driving the bearish trend. Moreover, the market also awaits the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision regarding the policy rate today.

The meeting of the MPC of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be held today (Monday) to decide about the policy rate.

In the previous meeting held on Dec 12, 2023, the Committee maintained the policy rate at 22% as the committee believed that a hike in gas prices may have implications for the inflation outlook.

The policy rate has remained unchanged since June 2023, when the MPC convened an emergency meeting and decided to raise the policy rate by 100 bps to 22% to keep the real interest rate firmly in the positive territory on a forward-looking basis.

“We remain positive on Pakistan equities, with room for significant gains if elections and a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program are navigated smoothly,” said Intermarket Securities Limited in a note on Monday.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index MPC meeting Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses 1.3%

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Iran, Pakistan will not provide terrorists any opportunity to endanger ‘common security’: Iranian FM

Iran FM in Pakistan for talks after tit-for-tat air strikes

Oil climbs on escalating tensions in Middle East

Three US troops killed in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Read more stories