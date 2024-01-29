AIRLINK 61.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.87%)
Japan’s Nikkei rebounds on stronger energy stocks, soft yen

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 10:18am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday, as a jump in oil prices boosted energy-related stocks, while a weaker yen and strong showing in other Asian equities buoyed investor sentiment.

The Nikkei was up 0.92% at 36,079.14 by the midday close, breaking back into the 36,000 range after faltering at the end of last week. So far, the index is up 6.8% for the year.

The broader Topix rose 1.26% to 2529.20.

Energy-related shares led the charge after oil prices jumped on Monday as supply concerns persisted after a missile struck a Trafigura-operated fuel tanker in the Red Sea.

Inpex Corp, which engages in oil and gas production, gained 3.78% to become the second-largest percentage gainer on the Nikkei.

By sector, mining shares rose 3.43% to lead gains on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes, followed by the oil and coal product shares index, up 3.25%.

Nikkei slides, erasing gains for week, as chip shares slump

Meanwhile, a softer yen was helping exporters, with Honda Motor and Toyota Motor gaining the most among the top 30 core Topix stocks, up 3.85% and 3.16%, respectively.

The dollar traded around 148.18 yen during the session.

A weak yen raises the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

A Chinese equities-led rally in Asian stocks further boosted sentiment as markets prepare for several big events this week, including the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy decision and company earnings.

“Since the financial results of individual companies will start, I think we will have to wait and see how they perform,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

While there may be some “ups and downs” as a result, the overall upward trend in the Nikkei should remain unchanged, he said.

