MELBOURNE: World number three Daniil Medvedev won the first set of the Australian Open final against Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Russian, playing in his third final at Melbourne Park, broke twice and stayed solid on his own serve to take the set 6-3 in 36 minutes.

Melbourne set for new champion as hot Sinner faces Medvedev

Medvedev is seeking his second Grand Slam title after winning the US Open in 2021 while Sinner is playing in his first major final.