Widget: General Elections 2024

|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 27
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.13
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 27
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
496
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 27
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 27
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 27
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 27
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 27
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
421.79
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 27
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 27
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.65
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 27
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
95.60
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Jan 27
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
66,176,000
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 27
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
47,105,158
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Jan 27
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
31,070,396
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jan 27
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
20,139,069
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Jan 27
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
18,825,000
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 27
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
17,050,152
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Jan 27
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
16,538,000
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 27
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
13,583,150
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Jan 27
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
11,459,261
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jan 27
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
10,432,914
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 26
|
279.73
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 26
|
279.43
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 26
|
148.15
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 26
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 26
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Jan 26
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 26
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
India Sensex / Jan 25
|
70700.67
|
S&P 500 / Jan 26
|
4890.97
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 26
|
35751.07
|
Nasdaq / Jan 26
|
15455.36
|
Hang Seng / Jan 26
|
15952.23
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 26
|
7635.09
|
Dow Jones / Jan 26
|
38109.43
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 26
|
16961.39
|
France CAC40 / Jan 26
|
7634.14
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 26
|
78.01
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 26
|
19735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 26
|
183300
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 26
|
2018.52
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 26
|
84.37