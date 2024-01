BRISBANE: The West Indies set Australia 216 to win the second Test in Brisbane on Saturday after their innings closed on 193 when No.11 Shamer Joseph had to retire hurt.

West Indies grab four wickets to put Australian on back foot

Kirk McKenzie top scored for the West Indies with 41, while Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood both grabbed three wickets. Australia will have to bat for almost 90 minutes under lights before stumps.