Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 26, 2024 Updated January 26, 2024 10:59am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 279.43, an increase of Re0.24, in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee remained unchanged at 279.67 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $243 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $8.27 billion as of January 19, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.34 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.07 billion.

The SBP attributed the increase in reserves to inflow from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It added, however, that the net reserves grew by less than the amount received by the IMF due to “government’s external debt repayments” executed during the week.

Globally, the US dollar held firm on Friday after rising overnight, as traders weighed how domestic GDP data that surprised to the upside would impact the Federal Reserve’s rate path and awaited key inflation data later in the day.

In the United States, official data on advance GDP estimate showed gross domestic product in the last quarter increased at a 3.3% annualized rate, overshooting the consensus forecast of 2% growth rate. It also showed inflation pressures subsiding further.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, hovered around 103.52 after climbing about 0.2% overnight.

It’s gained about 2% so far this year. US Treasury yields slid, with the benchmark 10-year yield down at 4.11% in the Asian morning.

Markets are betting there’s a 50% chance of a rate cut in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool, down from 75.6% a month ago.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased in early trading on Friday, but were set to close higher for the week on positive economic data from the United States and China and a draw in US crude stocks.

Brent crude futures eased 32 cents, or 0.39%, to $82.12 a barrel by 01:15 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.95.

The Brent benchmark was set to close 4.5% higher for the week, while the US benchmark was set to rise 4.8%. Both were on track for their second straight week of gains.

This is an intra-day update

