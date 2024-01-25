AIRLINK 62.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.35%)
BOP 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
DGKC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.27%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
FFBL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.31%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HBL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUBC 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 142.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.67%)
PAEL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PPL 121.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-4.03%)
PRL 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.93%)
PTC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.89%)
SEARL 52.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.19%)
SNGP 72.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.87%)
SSGC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.76%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
BR100 6,667 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 23,608 Decreased By -377.7 (-1.57%)
KSE100 64,785 Decreased By -37 (-0.06%)
KSE30 21,895 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 25, 2024 Updated January 25, 2024 12:41pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.3% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 12pm, the rupee was hovering at 278.90, an increase of Re0.77, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee registered a gain as well as it settled at 279.67 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the Ministry of Energy to prepare and submit a comprehensive and sustainable plan after consultation with the Finance Ministry to reduce the circular debt of power and gas sectors.

Globally, the US dollar was broadly steady near a six-week high on Thursday, as investors await GDP and other data this week to gauge where US rates are headed, while the euro was soft ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later in the day.

Data overnight showed US business activity picked up in January and inflation appeared to abate, with a measure of prices charged by companies for their products falling to the lowest level in more than 3-1/2 years.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, rose 0.06% to 103.33 after dropping 0.2% on Tuesday as traders consolidated their positions ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday after data showed US crude stockpiles fell more than expected last week, while the Chinese central bank’s cut in banks’ reserve ratio reinforced hopes of more stimulus measures and economic recovery.

Brent crude futures gained 25 cents, 0.3%, to $80.29 a barrel as at 0430 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.40 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate FX interbank market

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

Oil rises on US crude stock draw, China stimulus hopes

LCI’s profit-after-tax jumps 88% in Oct-Dec

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Read more stories