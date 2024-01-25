AIRLINK 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.15%)
BOP 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
CNERGY 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
DGKC 77.39 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.19%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 116.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.51%)
HUBC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.15%)
PAEL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.32%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.41%)
PTC 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
SEARL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.66%)
SNGP 74.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.83%)
SSGC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.71%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.87%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.47%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,728 Increased By 36.1 (0.54%)
BR30 24,047 Increased By 61.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 65,169 Increased By 346.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 22,050 Increased By 142.7 (0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies win toss, bat against Australia in 2nd Test

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2024 10:28am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRISBANE: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat against Australia in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday.

Australia won the first Test by 10 wickets in Adelaide last week and go into this day-night Test in Brisbane as firm favourites.

They will field an unchanged team for the clash despite Travis Head and Cameron Green testing positive for Covid in the lead-up to the match.

The West Indies have made one change from Adelaide, bringing in off-spinner Kevin Sinclair for his Test debut in place of Gudakesh Motie.

Covid hits Australian team ahead of West Indies Test

The match will start in hot and humid conditions under a blue sky, although heavy rain is forecast for later in the week.

Teams:

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph.

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Referee: Andy Pycroft (Zim)

Brisbane australia vs west indies test

West Indies win toss, bat against Australia in 2nd Test

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

Petroleum concession deals, exploration licences signed

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Appointment of ATIR chief, judicial members: LHC DB suspends its single-member bench’s judgment

Sale of natural gas: Ogra grants licence to SSGC’s subsidiary

Read more stories