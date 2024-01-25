AIRLINK 62.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
BOP 6.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.54%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2%)
FCCL 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
FFBL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.46%)
FFL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
HBL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUBC 116.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
KEL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
KOSM 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.48%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.15%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PPL 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.30 (-4.18%)
PRL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.24%)
PTC 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.04%)
SEARL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.22%)
SNGP 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.01%)
SSGC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.76%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
BR100 6,667 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 23,608 Decreased By -377.7 (-1.57%)
KSE100 64,785 Decreased By -37 (-0.06%)
KSE30 21,895 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.05%)
Mitchell Starc puts Australia in control against West Indies

AFP Published January 25, 2024 Updated January 25, 2024 11:36am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRISBANE: Mitchell Starc took three wickets to put Australia in control of the second Test against the West Indies as the visitors slumped to 64-5 at the dinner break on the first day in Brisbane on Thursday.

Starc bowled with pace and aggression in the first session as he claimed his 350th Test wicket, but he was helped by some poor shots from the West Indies batsmen, most of whom were playing in a day-night Test for the first time.

Kavem Hodge was not out on three, with Justin Greaves falling on the second ball of the last over before the break.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first on a hot day under clear skies, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite would have been hoping to get the visitors off to a good start at the top of the order.

He survived a scare in the second over when given out leg before wicket, only for a review to show a big inside edge onto his pad.

However, he looked unsettled during his stay at the crease and eventually fell for four in the eighth over when he played at a Josh Hazlewood delivery outside off stump and got an edge to keeper Alex Carey.

Fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul had looked more comfortable at the other end and he and an aggressive Kirk McKenzie started to move the score along.

Covid hits Australian team ahead of West Indies Test

But McKenzie, who scored 21 from 25 balls, tried one big shot too many and got a thick edge off Pat Cummins to first slip, where Usman Khawaja took a sharp chance high to his right.

Chanderpaul (21) was next to go when he edged Starc to Steve Smith at second slip to leave the West Indies struggling at 54-3.

That was soon 57-3 when Alick Athanaze became Starc’s 350th Test wicket, caught behind by Carey for eight.

Khawaja got his second catch when Greaves edged Starc to first slip with the dinner break just four balls away.

