AIRLINK 62.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
BOP 6.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.54%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2%)
FCCL 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
FFBL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.46%)
FFL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
HBL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUBC 116.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
KEL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
KOSM 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.48%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.15%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PPL 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.30 (-4.18%)
PRL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.24%)
PTC 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.04%)
SEARL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.22%)
SNGP 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.01%)
SSGC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.76%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
BR100 6,667 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 23,608 Decreased By -377.7 (-1.57%)
KSE100 64,785 Decreased By -37 (-0.06%)
KSE30 21,895 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja check England surge in first Test

AFP Published January 25, 2024 Updated January 25, 2024 12:04pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja combined to dent England after a brisk start by the tourists in the opening Test on Thursday.

England reached 108-3 at lunch after electing to bat first at the start of the five-match series in Hyderabad.

Joe Root, on 18, and Jonny Bairstow, on 32, were batting at the break to steady the innings after England lost three wickets for five runs in five overs.

Zak Crawley, who made 20, and Ben Duckett, who hit 35, put on 55 runs and attacked with regular boundaries as they put away loose balls by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to showcase their much-talked-about “Bazball” approach.

England’s Bashir granted India visa after delay row

A highly aggressive style of play, “Bazball” is a strategy devised by England coach Brendon McCullum, who goes by the nickname Baz, and skipper Ben Stokes.

England reached 41-0 in eight overs before spin was introduced and Jadeja started with a maiden over, while Ashwin gave away just one from the other end.

Duckett kept up the charge and smashed left-arm spinner Jadeja for two successive boundaries, but fell lbw in the next over to Ashwin, who broke a breezy opening stand.

Jadeja soon took down Ollie Pope, who edged the ball to first slip to be out on one, bringing a raucous home crowd to its feet.

Crawley gifted Ashwin a second wicket when the tall opener hit the ball to mid-off and Mohammed Siraj took a low catch, which the third-umpire checked before giving it out.

Root and Bairstow, who hit five boundaries, stood firm in an unbeaten stand of 48 to survive the rest of the session, which entertained a large crowd for a weekday.

England have come into the game with three specialist spinners and Root, who also bowls. Mark Wood is their only fast bowler.

India Hyderabad Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Zak Crawley Shoaib Bashir INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST Tom Hartley Alastair Cook’s

Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja check England surge in first Test

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

Oil rises on US crude stock draw, China stimulus hopes

LCI’s profit-after-tax jumps 88% in Oct-Dec

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Read more stories