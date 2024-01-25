AIRLINK 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.15%)
BOP 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
CNERGY 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
DGKC 77.39 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.19%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 116.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.51%)
HUBC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.15%)
PAEL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.32%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.41%)
PTC 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
SEARL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.66%)
SNGP 74.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.83%)
SSGC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.71%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.87%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.47%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,728 Increased By 36.1 (0.54%)
BR30 24,047 Increased By 61.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 65,169 Increased By 346.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 22,050 Increased By 142.7 (0.65%)
England win toss, opt to bat against India in 1st Test

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2024 10:24am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the opening Test of a five-match series on Thursday.

The tourists named their XI on the eve of the match in Hyderabad and handed left-arm spinner Tom Hartley his first Test cap. England have brought in three specialist spinners as well as Joe Root, a veteran batsman who also bowls.

Mark Wood remains the only fast bowler in the team, who Stokes called an “X-factor” on a pitch that is expected to assist the spinners. India, who remain unbeaten at home in a Test series since 2012 when Alastair Cook’s England beat them 2-1, come in with three spinners and two seamers.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have opted to bat as well had he won the toss but believes they have “got the skills, (and) got guys who can do the job”.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel gets the nod ahead of Kuldeep Yadav’s left-arm wrist spin, which Rohit admitted was a “tough” call.

Uncapped batsman Rajat Patidar has joined the squad as a replacement for Virat Kohli, who withdrew from the first two Tests due to “personal reasons”.

England’s Bashir granted India visa after delay row

England spinner Shoaib Bashir is not in the line-up for the first Test but has received his visa for India and will join the touring team this weekend, the country’s cricket board said late Wednesday.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

India Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Zak Crawley Shoaib Bashir INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST Tom Hartley Alastair Cook’s

