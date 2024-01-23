AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.17%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 74.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.56%)
FCCL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
FFBL 30.36 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.78%)
FFL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.29%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.86%)
HBL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.34%)
HUBC 118.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
OGDC 136.30 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.07%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.39%)
PPL 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-2.7%)
PRL 29.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5%)
PTC 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.58%)
SEARL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.9%)
SNGP 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.01%)
SSGC 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.61%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 80.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.07%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,667 Increased By 88.3 (1.34%)
BR30 23,840 Increased By 291.8 (1.24%)
KSE100 64,635 Increased By 695.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,843 Increased By 242 (1.12%)
European equities open on bright note

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2024 01:31pm

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets opened on a bright note on Tuesday as investors drew comfort from another record-breaking day on Wall Street and gains across most of Asia.

London’s FTSE 100 index charged 0.4 percent higher to stand at 7,520.02 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.4 percent to 7,443.88 points and Frankfurt’s DAX added on 0.3 percent to 16,735.03.

Hong Kong led a rally across most Asian markets as traders were cheered by reports that Chinese authorities were considering a blockbuster boost to equities after a painful start to the year.

European stocks advance at open

The surge came after another record day on Wall Street where optimism about the outlook for the US economy has taken the place of expectations for a string of interest rate cuts starting in March.

