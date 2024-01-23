European equities open on bright note

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets opened on a bright note on Tuesday as investors drew comfort from another record-breaking day on Wall Street and gains across most of Asia.

London’s FTSE 100 index charged 0.4 percent higher to stand at 7,520.02 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.4 percent to 7,443.88 points and Frankfurt’s DAX added on 0.3 percent to 16,735.03.

Hong Kong led a rally across most Asian markets as traders were cheered by reports that Chinese authorities were considering a blockbuster boost to equities after a painful start to the year.

European stocks advance at open

The surge came after another record day on Wall Street where optimism about the outlook for the US economy has taken the place of expectations for a string of interest rate cuts starting in March.