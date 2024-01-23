Bullish trend persists at bourse, KSE-100 up over 500 points

A bullish trend persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index up over 500 points during the trading session on Tuesday.

At 1pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,447.36 level, an increase of 507.95 points or 0.79%.

A mixed trend was witnessed among the index-heavy sectors with some including commercial banks, pharmaceutical, cement and refinery trading in green, while others including automobile assemblers, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in red.

Experts said that the buying is driven amid the commencement of corporate result season

Moreover, investors remain interested in the energy sector amid reports that the government has shared its “dividend plug-in back scheme” with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said experts.

On Monday, led by a buying spree in oil and gas sector stocks, the bourse witnessed a bullish trend in the final hours of the trading session with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling at 63,939.41, up by 657.19 points or 1.04%.

Globally, Asian stocks witnessed a rally on Tuesday as traders were cheered by reports that Chinese authorities were considering a blockbuster boost to equities after a painful start to the year.

The surge came after another record day on Wall Street where optimism about the outlook for the US economy has taken the place of expectations for a string of interest rate cuts starting in March.

Investors were also keeping an eye on the Bank of Japan’s board meeting, hoping for fresh clues about its plans for monetary policy as inflation remains elevated and the yen sinks, which has in turn sent the Nikkei towards an all-time high.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong piled on more than three percent in the morning session and Shanghai also pushed higher after it emerged that Premier Li Qiang called for more “forceful” measures to support China’s battered stocks and give a shot in the arm to investor confidence.

This is an intra-day update