Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 11:01am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.11% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 279.53, an increase of Re0.32, in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee registered a gain as well as it settled at 279.85 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Business Recorder reported that the government is making hectic efforts for a government-to-government (G2G) agreement with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on upfront foreign currency repatriation against future workers’ remittances.

Finance Ministry, sources said, will update the Executive Committee (EC) of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday (Jan 24).

Both Saudi Arabia and UAE are key countries from where Pakistani workers send foreign exchange to Pakistan.

Internationally, the US dollar eased slightly, sending sterling up 0.07% to $1.2720.

The dollar index dipped 0.1% to 103.30, though remained not too far from an over one-month high of 103.69 hit last week, as traders pare back their expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March.

That’s kept US Treasury yields supported, with the two-year yield last at 4.3910%.

The benchmark 10-year yield likewise settled above 4% and was last at 4.1014%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday as traders weighed a host of conflicting supply and demand worries, with rising tensions in the Middle East and cold weather woes disrupting production in the United States.

Brent crude futures fell 2 cents to $80.04 a barrel by 0353 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were last down 1 cent at $74.75 a barrel.

Both the contracts had settled about 2% higher on Monday, as a Ukrainian drone strike on Novatek’s Ust-Luga fuel export terminal raised supply concerns and drove up prices.

This is an intra-day update

