AIRLINK 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
DGKC 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.39%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.21%)
HBL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.73%)
HUBC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.59%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.47%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 8.10 (6.59%)
PRL 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.24%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.53%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.44%)
SNGP 74.80 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.91%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.71%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,571 Increased By 83 (1.28%)
BR30 23,539 Increased By 575.5 (2.51%)
KSE100 63,884 Increased By 602.1 (0.95%)
KSE30 21,585 Increased By 310.2 (1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise on Wall Street bounce; ECB decision in focus

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 02:12pm

European shares opened higher on Monday, catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street that drove the benchmark S&P 500 to a record peak in the previous session, while investors await the European Central Bank’s policy decision due this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.7%, as of 0810 GMT, following a 1.5% decline last week.

The S&P 500 index scaled a record high on Friday, the first in two years, fuelled by a rally in US chipmakers and heavyweight technology stocks. Technology stocks in the euro zone climbed 1.2% on Monday.

Adding to the sector’s gains, ASML Holdings gained 2.2% after Bernstein upgraded the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s rating to “outperform” from “market-perform”.

European stocks advance at open

Investor attention has sharpened on the ECB’s monetary policy decision, due on Jan. 25, to ascertain the timing of interest rate cuts from the central bank.

Among other movers, shares of Kindred jumped 16.8% after French gaming company La Francaise des Jeux launched a takeover offer for its European online peer in a $.28 billion deal.

La Francaise’s shares climbed nearly 5%.

European shares

European shares rise on Wall Street bounce; ECB decision in focus

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘complete boycott’ of polls

India’s Modi leads consecration of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya

SGF to conduct Rs1.5bn equity investment in Service Long March Tyres

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Oil down as economic headwinds weigh on demand outlook

SIFC orders tax audit of urea cos

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

Read more stories