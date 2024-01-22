AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-22

Ogra chief against grant of HSD import rights to SOEs

Hassan Abbas Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

LAHORE: In a strongly worded letter addressed to the Secretary of Petroleum, Momin Agha, Chairman of the Oil Marketing Companies Association (OMAP), Tariq Wazir Ali, expressed vehement opposition to the recent decision granting exclusive rights to import high-speed diesel (HSD) to a state-owned enterprise on behalf of all oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The move, seen as a potential threat to fair competition and market dynamics, has sparked concerns within the oil marketing industry. The OMAP argued that granting the state-owned enterprise the sole authority for importing HSD could create a monopoly, limiting the independent operation of other OMCs and disrupting the competitive landscape.

While acknowledging the government’s intent to streamline import processes, the OMAP contends that exclusive import rights for a state-owned enterprise are not the solution. The association emphasizes the importance of preserving a level playing field to encourage healthy competition, innovation, and optimal service delivery to consumers.

The letter urges the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to reconsider the decision and actively engage all stakeholders in formulating a framework that promotes inclusivity. OMAP calls for a balanced approach that benefits the industry economically while upholding principles of fair competition and equal opportunity.

The purported benefits outlined in the official document fail to address concerns about concentrating such a critical aspect of the oil industry in the hands of a single entity. OMAP argues that a monopoly could lead to an unfair advantage for a state-owned company affecting pricing, settlement of LC, and other trade-related advantages to the detriment of smaller OMCs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGRA SOEs HSD

Ogra chief against grant of HSD import rights to SOEs

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

US taking attack on troops at Iraq base ‘extremely seriously’: White House

UN condemns Israel for ‘heartbreaking’ killings in Gaza

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Israel OKs plan for Gaza tax funds to be held by Norway

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

‘Four survivors’ after Russian jet crashes in Afghan mountains

Reforms in taxation system demanded

Read more stories