Jan 21, 2024
World

Russian charter flight with 6 people disappears over Afghanistan; crash reported

Reuters Published January 21, 2024 Updated January 21, 2024 01:17pm

KABUL: Russian aviation authorities said on Sunday a Russian-registered plane with six people thought to be on board disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan the previous night, after local Afghan police said they had received reports of a crash.

Russian aviation authorities said in a statement the plane was a charter ambulance flight traveling from India, via Uzbekistan to Moscow on a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet manufactured in 1978.

Police in northern Afghanistan received reports of a plane crash in Badakhshan province, a provincial police spokesperson said on Sunday.

India’s civil aviation authority said that the plane crash was not a scheduled commercial flight or an Indian chartered aircraft and that “more details are awaited.”

Four dead after two Indonesian military planes crash

The Afghan provincial police spokesperson said in a statement the crash had taken place overnight in a remote, mountainous region of Badakhshan in Afghanistan’s far north.

He said there were no confirmed details on the type of plane, cause of the crash or casualties.



Russian charter flight with 6 people disappears over Afghanistan; crash reported

