Pak-Iran relations: National Security Committee meets today

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will chair on Friday an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on National Security following the recent tensions between Iran and Pakistan.

The meeting was convened by the caretaker PM who cut short his trip to Davos, Switzerland where he was attending the World Economic Forum.

The meeting will be attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and members of the federal cabinet.

The meeting will focus on the Pakistan-Iran situation.

The two neighbouring countries came at loggerheads after Iran on Tuesday launched attacks in Pakistan, targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan.

The move prompted a strong condemnation from Islamabad and downgrading of diplomatic ties. Pakistan announced that it was recalling its ambassador from Iran and expelling the Iranian envoy in response to what it termed unprovoked violation of Pakistani airspace by Iran.

In less than 48 hours of the airspace violation, Pakistan carried out precision strikes in Iran using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons.

Following Pakistan’s strikes, Iran summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires to protest against the attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the World Economic Forum that the target of the cross-border airstrikes on Tuesday night were “Iranian terrorists present on Pakistani soil”.