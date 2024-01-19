Intra-day update: rupee sees some gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:50am, the rupee was hovering at 279.70, an increase of Re0.18, in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee registered a gain as well as it settled at 279.98 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

Globally, the US dollar headed for a second weekly gain in a row on Friday on signs of resilience in the US economy and caution about rate cuts from central bankers.

Markets price a 57% chance of a US rate cut in March, down from 75% a week ago.

The dollar index is up 0.9% to 103.4 on the week and at 148.12 yen the dollar is up almost 5% on the Japanese currency this year as confidence that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is about to hike rates has also been rattled.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, drifted lower on Friday after rallying the day before, as geopolitical tensions and disruptions in US oil production from a cold blast were countered by concerns over slow demand growth in China and ample supply forecasts.

Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.87 a barrel by 0420 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) slid 7 cents to $74.01.

Both benchmarks, which gained about 2% on Thursday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) joined producer group OPEC in forecasting strong growth in global oil demand, are on track to end the week around 1-2% higher.

This is an intra-day update