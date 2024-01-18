AIRLINK 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-3.24%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.17%)
DGKC 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.44%)
FCCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
FFL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.21%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2%)
HBL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.66%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.26%)
OGDC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.56%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
PPL 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.29%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.09%)
SEARL 51.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.95%)
SNGP 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,485 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.64%)
BR30 23,013 Decreased By -228.5 (-0.98%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
European shares open higher on Richemont results; ECB minutes in focus

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 02:38pm

European shares opened higher on Thursday, following three straight sessions of losses, lifted by Richemont’s upbeat results, while investors await the release of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting minutes due later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.1% higher by 0807 GMT, after falling to a six-week low in the previous session.

Supporting the benchmark index, shares of Richemont climbed 7.3% after the Cartier jewellery owner’s third-quarter sales trounced estimate, owing to a massive sales jump in China. Investors await minutes from the ECB’s December meeting for clues on the central bank’s interest rate trajectory.

European shares slide more than 1pc on hawkish ECB remarks

The recent bevy of remarks from policymakers to push against market expectations have caused traders to scale back rate-cut bets, with the first cut now being priced in for April instead of March.

European shares

