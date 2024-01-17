AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.61%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
FFBL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.61%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUBC 117.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.12%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.97%)
MLCF 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 126.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
PPL 123.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.88%)
PRL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.22%)
PTC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
SEARL 52.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2%)
SNGP 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TRG 77.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.29%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 6,527 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 23,241 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 63,567 Decreased By -170.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,354 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rohit ton powers India to 212-4 in Afghanistan T20

AFP Published January 17, 2024 Updated January 17, 2024 08:59pm

BENGALURU: Skipper Rohit Sharma became the first batsman in Twenty20 internationals to hit five centuries as he propelled India to 212-4 after a top-order collapse in the third match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

India slipped to 22-4 with star batsman Virat Kohli out for a first-ball duck after they elected to bat first in the team’s bid to sweep the three-match series in Bengaluru.

But Rohit, who went past Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav – both with four tons – smashed 121 off 69 balls and put on an unbeaten stand of 190 with Rinku Singh, who hit 69.

Afghanistan reach 172 after Naib fifty in India T20

It was raining sixes in the final five overs when India plundered 103 runs. Rohit and the left-handed Rinku smashed 36 off the final over, which included a six off a no-ball.

The hosts, who clinched the series after two wins, are playing their final T20 international before the T20 World Cup in June.

Left-arm quick Fareed Ahmad Malik returned figures of 3-20 and caused early damage with the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (four), Kohli and Sanju Samson, also out for a golden duck.

Rohit, who failed to score in the previous two games, rebuilt the innings and then tore into the opposition attack as he hit 11 fours and eight sixes to go past his previous T20 best of 118.

Fareed had rattled India with his varying line and length to silence the large home crowd, but Rohit and Rinku, who hit six sixes in his 39-ball blitz, raised the roof with their power-hitting.

India Afghanistan India Vs Afghanistan

Comments

1000 characters

Rohit ton powers India to 212-4 in Afghanistan T20

Iran launches missiles at Jaish al Adl group, Pakistan ‘condemns unprovoked violation of its airspace’

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

Iran says it targeted ‘Iranian terrorist group’ in Pakistan

LHC upholds rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

Pakistan’s FDI up nearly 35% in first six months of FY24

SBP says Pakistan has received $705.6mn from IMF

UAE has confirmed rollover of $2bn deposits: SBP

Rupee improves marginally, settles at 280.1 against US dollar

KSE-100 succumbs to uncertainty even as bond yields fall

Read more stories