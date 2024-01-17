AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
India opt to bat against Afghanistan in 3rd T20

AFP Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:43pm

BENGALURU: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan as they look to sweep the series in the third Twenty20 international in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The hosts, who took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, will play their final T20 before the T20 World Cup in June.

They have made three changes with wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, fast bowler Avesh Khan and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav included in the team.

Afghanistan reach 172 after Naib fifty in India T20

Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran said he would have opted to bowl had he won the toss as the tourists look for a consolation win.

The Afghans have got in Qais Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Saleem Saifi and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Rohan Pandit (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

