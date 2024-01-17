AIRLINK 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-3.59%)
BOP 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.29%)
DFML 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
DGKC 73.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
FCCL 18.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.85%)
FFBL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.25%)
FFL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.51%)
GGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
HBL 115.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.65%)
HUBC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
KEL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.76%)
PAEL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PPL 123.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.21%)
PRL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.4%)
PTC 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.46%)
SEARL 52.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.66%)
SNGP 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.51%)
TRG 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 6,521 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 23,228 Decreased By -415 (-1.76%)
KSE100 63,518 Decreased By -219.9 (-0.34%)
KSE30 21,309 Decreased By -46.6 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 11:13am

The Pakistani rupee registered some gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 280, an increase of Re0.25, in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee registered a decline as it settled at 280.25 to the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Globally, the US dollar index hovered at a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller dampened expectations for a March rate cut.

Market expectations of a rate cut in March have eased to a 62.2% chance versus an 76.9% view in the prior session, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

While the market’s latest pricing brings the Fed rate curve into more sensible territory, “with 157 basis points of rate cuts still priced in for 2024, there is room for this to ease back,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of major currencies, last stood at 103.35 after climbing as high as 103.42 during the previous session, its highest level since Dec. 13.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Wednesday as economic growth in China, the world’s second-largest crude user, slightly missed expectations, raising concerns about future demand increases while US dollar strength dented investor’s risk appetite.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $77.77 a barrel by 0432 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to $71.85 a barrel.

Brent crude rose slightly on Tuesday while WTI fell as investors saw fundamentals weakening in the US but the ongoing naval and air conflicts in the Red Sea increased concerns of tankers having to reroute to avoid the area, increasing costs and the amount of time for deliveries.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices dollar index Exchange rate Dollar's rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

Elections to pave way for economic stability in Pakistan, says Kakar

KSE-100 succumbs to uncertainty even as bond yields fall

Pakistan’s REER index inches up in December, stands at 98.9

Allen’s record 137 gives New Zealand series-clinching Pakistan T20 win

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Visa made mandatory for Afghan drivers

Read more stories