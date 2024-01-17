AIRLINK 57.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.45%)
BOP 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
DFML 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 75.21 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.91%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.45%)
FFL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
GGL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
HBL 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 119.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
OGDC 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.46%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.02%)
PIAA 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
PPL 127.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.49%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
PTC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SEARL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SNGP 75.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.74%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
TRG 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
UNITY 23.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 6,581 Increased By 37.9 (0.58%)
BR30 23,710 Increased By 67.4 (0.29%)
KSE100 64,007 Increased By 269.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 21,486 Increased By 130.4 (0.61%)
KSE-100 gains on falling bond yields, market brushes off Iranian strike

  • Benchmark index increases in opening few minutes of trading
BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2024 Updated January 17, 2024 10:22am

Investors brushed off concerns over rising tension between Iran and Pakistan after Tehran said it launched missile strikes in Balochistan with focus instead staying on bond yields amid rising expectation of a rate cut by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The KSE-100 Index – a benchmark for the Pakistan Stock Exchange – opened sideways, but was soon in the positive zone. At around 10:05am, the index was hovering at 63,949.40, an increase of 211.94 points or 0.33%, on Wednesday.

KSE-100 extends losses amid lack of positive triggers

The increase was attributed to the market’s recovery after fall in bond yields by Mohammed Sohail, CEO at brokerage house Topline Securities.

“(Iranian development) is not material so far,” Sohail told Business Recorder via message.

Investors have been incorporating a decline in the key policy rate – which currently stands at 22% – with the three-year cut off declining by 40 basis points (bps), 5-year cut-off falling 38bps, and the 10-year decreasing 50bps in the latest auction of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) conducted by the SBP.

The KSE-100’s rise comes in contrast to developments on Tuesday when it was reported that “two bases of Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles”, according to Iranian state media, a day after Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles. The strikes took place in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, according to reports.

Pakistan confirmed the strike had taken place, and strongly condemned the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory. Islamabad said the strike also resulted in death of two children and injured three girls, a development that dramatically escalates regional tension between the two neighbours.

