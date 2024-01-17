KSE-100 gains on falling bond yields, market brushes off Iranian strike

Investors brushed off concerns over rising tension between Iran and Pakistan after Tehran said it launched missile strikes in Balochistan with focus instead staying on bond yields amid rising expectation of a rate cut by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The KSE-100 Index – a benchmark for the Pakistan Stock Exchange – opened sideways, but was soon in the positive zone. At around 10:05am, the index was hovering at 63,949.40, an increase of 211.94 points or 0.33%, on Wednesday.

The increase was attributed to the market’s recovery after fall in bond yields by Mohammed Sohail, CEO at brokerage house Topline Securities.

“(Iranian development) is not material so far,” Sohail told Business Recorder via message.

Investors have been incorporating a decline in the key policy rate – which currently stands at 22% – with the three-year cut off declining by 40 basis points (bps), 5-year cut-off falling 38bps, and the 10-year decreasing 50bps in the latest auction of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) conducted by the SBP.

The KSE-100’s rise comes in contrast to developments on Tuesday when it was reported that “two bases of Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles”, according to Iranian state media, a day after Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles. The strikes took place in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, according to reports.

Pakistan confirmed the strike had taken place, and strongly condemned the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory. Islamabad said the strike also resulted in death of two children and injured three girls, a development that dramatically escalates regional tension between the two neighbours.