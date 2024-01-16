KSE-100 slumps over 1% as investors seek ‘positive’ triggers

The benchmark KSE-100 Index endured a fall of over 1% on Tuesday, hovering around the 63,600 level as investors resorted to profit-taking amid lack of positive triggers.

The slump comes after the index had also retreated on Monday, settling at 64,269.38, down by 368.26 points or 0.57%.

Analysts say investors have been seeking positive triggers that have been found wanting after the KSE-100 had a stellar 2023 in which it outperformed almost all major asset classes.

On Tuesday, the wider market was in the red with Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) leading the fall in the auto sector over news of the Voluntary Delisting Committee (VDC) offering a price at 50% premium to the sponsor’s original offer. Honda Car and other shares in the space were also deep in the negative zone.

Cement, chemicals and index-heavy oil and gas exploration companies also saw selling pressure.

This is an intra-day update