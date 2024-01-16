AIRLINK 58.50 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (5.03%)
BOP 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.13%)
DFML 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.41%)
DGKC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.89%)
FFBL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.43%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
HBL 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUBC 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KOSM 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
MLCF 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 126.16 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.58%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.41%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.98%)
PPL 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.24 (-3.99%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.46%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.07%)
SNGP 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
SSGC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.81%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TRG 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.27%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 6,538 Decreased By -65.9 (-1%)
BR30 23,611 Decreased By -387 (-1.61%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
KSE-100 slumps over 1% as investors seek ‘positive’ triggers

  • Benchmark index hovering around 63,600 level
BR Web Desk Published January 16, 2024 Updated January 16, 2024 02:42pm

The benchmark KSE-100 Index endured a fall of over 1% on Tuesday, hovering around the 63,600 level as investors resorted to profit-taking amid lack of positive triggers.

The slump comes after the index had also retreated on Monday, settling at 64,269.38, down by 368.26 points or 0.57%.

Analysts say investors have been seeking positive triggers that have been found wanting after the KSE-100 had a stellar 2023 in which it outperformed almost all major asset classes.

On Tuesday, the wider market was in the red with Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) leading the fall in the auto sector over news of the Voluntary Delisting Committee (VDC) offering a price at 50% premium to the sponsor’s original offer. Honda Car and other shares in the space were also deep in the negative zone.

Cement, chemicals and index-heavy oil and gas exploration companies also saw selling pressure.

This is an intra-day update

