AIRLINK 58.50 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (5.03%)
BOP 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.13%)
DFML 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.41%)
DGKC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.89%)
FFBL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.43%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
HBL 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUBC 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KOSM 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
MLCF 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 126.16 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.58%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.41%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.98%)
PPL 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.24 (-3.99%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.46%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.07%)
SNGP 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
SSGC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.81%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TRG 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.27%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 6,538 Decreased By -65.9 (-1%)
BR30 23,611 Decreased By -387 (-1.61%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
European shares slip as traders scale back rate cut expectations

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 02:28pm

European shares opened lower on Tuesday as investors reined in expectations of interest rate cuts following recent comments from European Central Bank officials, while shares of Lindt & Spruengli jumped on upbeat results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 moved 0.7% lower by 0810 GMT, declining for the second session in a row.

French central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in Davos the ECB cannot yet declare victory over inflation but its next move is likely to be an interest rate cut sometime this year, adding to the slew of comments from policymakers recently to push back rate cut expectations.

European shares start week on shaky footing

Traders now see a 25% chance of the first rate cut in March, down from over 30% in the previous week.

Among major stock movers, Lindt & Spruengli jumped 4.2% after the Swiss chocolate maker said its 2023 sales growth beat market expectations, boosted by higher product prices.

European shares

