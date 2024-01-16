Intra-day update: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

The rupee moved slightly higher against the US dollar in the opening hours of trading on Tuesday, hovering between the 279-280 mark in the inter-bank market.

The rupee was being quoted at 279.69 against the US dollar, according to initial updates received by Business Recorder.

The Pakistani currency has been somewhat on an appreciation run in recent days as it gained for the ninth successive session on Monday as well. It settled at 280.24 to the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the dollar rose on Tuesday as investors pared back bets on near-term rate-cuts by the US Federal Reserve following hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials, while worries of more attacks on ships in the Red Sea weighed on risk sentiment.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.253% to 102.90, after having gained 0.2% overnight in subdued trading during a US public holiday on Monday.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were mixed on Tuesday, after losses in the previous session, as markets weighed broad economic concerns against weather-related US demand-supply issues and continued tensions in the Middle East that led to more tanker diversions.

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents, or about 0.06%, to $78.20 a barrel at 0334 GMT.

This is an intra-day update