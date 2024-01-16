AIRLINK 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.42%)
Japan’s Nikkei set to snap six-day winning streak

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 10:05am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday, putting it on track to snap a six-day winning streak which pushed the index to 34-year highs.

The Nikkei fell 0.3% to 35,792.06 by the midday break, with only 60 stocks rising against 162 decliners.

The broader Topix was down 0.49% at 2,515.29.

The Nikkei briefly surged to 36,008.23 the previous day, a level not seen since February 1990, but failed to hold onto it, closing at 35,901.73.

While corporate governance reforms in Japan have been impactful, “in my opinion, the market was getting to irrational levels,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

“With technicals this overbought, we are due a correction.” The Nikkei volatility index eased to 21.44.

The market on Monday saw the first release of a list of companies that had complied with the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s call to disclose plans to improve capital efficiency.

Nearly half of companies on the prime section have responded, the bourse said, although some of Japan’s most influential companies such as Toyota Motor and SoftBank Group were absent from the list.

Shares of SoftBank Group were down 0.5%, while Toyota Motor shares were largely unchanged.

Japan’s Nikkei marks fresh 34-year peak as shippers, banks gain

Toyota plans to produce about 10.3 million vehicles globally in 2024, according to a local news report published on Monday.

Online gaming firm Nexon, Dai Nippon Printing and entertainment production company Toho were the largest percentage losers on the Nikkei, down 3.73%, 3.29% and 3.25%, respectively.

Of the 33 industry groups on the Topix, only four advanced by midday, with shippers gaining 2.37% to lead the pack.

