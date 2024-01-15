AIRLINK 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.04%)
BOP 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
DGKC 74.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-3.43%)
FCCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FFBL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.79%)
FFL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
HBL 118.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.34%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
MLCF 38.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.82%)
OGDC 130.57 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.4%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.53%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.52%)
PIBTL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.7%)
PPL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
PRL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
PTC 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.57%)
SNGP 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.34%)
SSGC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.33%)
TPLP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
TRG 79.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.42%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 6,635 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 24,153 Increased By 46.6 (0.19%)
KSE100 64,503 Decreased By -134.2 (-0.21%)
KSE30 21,635 Increased By 3.7 (0.02%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 gives up early gains amid profit-taking

BR Web Desk Published January 15, 2024 Updated January 15, 2024 01:01pm

Porift-taking was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost most of its intraday gains during trading on Monday.

At 12:55pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,717.88 level, a gain of 80.25 points or 0.12%. Earlier, it had hit an intra-day high of 65,173.87, spurred by index-heavy shares such as OGDC and PPL.

The sentiment has been somewhat positive at the PSX after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board completed the first review of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) last week.

Moreover, there are expectations of a rate cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan. However, a schedule of meetings has still not been announced by the SBP.

During the previous week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed mixed trend with low trading activity as investors opted to remain on the sidelines and avoided taking a fresh position on their concerns over political noise in the country. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 122.74 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 64,637.64 points.

Globally, Asian markets rose Monday as traders weighed US inflation data that revived hopes for an early interest rate cut, but gains were tempered by geopolitical worries after fresh US-UK strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The new raids on the Iran-backed rebels came after they threatened further attacks on Red Sea shipping in response to similar moves by Western forces on Friday.

The developments sent oil prices surging around four percent Friday before the gains were pared as traders eyed a pick-up in non-OPEC production and signs of a slowing global economy.

However, there are worries that the crisis, which comes as Israel continues its aggression in Gaza, could erupt into a regional conflict that would likely hammer trade routes and send crude soaring past $100.

Bloomberg reported that several oil tanker owners with more than 350 vessels had paused journeys through the Red Sea, with more likely to follow as Western forces warn ships to stay away.

This is an intra-day update

